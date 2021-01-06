2021/01/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 6, 2021
— deaf attorney in bedroom all day
DeafDigest editor was chatting (on email) with
a deaf attorney yesterday. Because of Covid-19
he works out of his home – and his office is
located in the family bedroom. He said:
I argued several times remotely (with captioning)
from my bedroom.
He works for a federal government agency in
Washington, DC
— the crashing of the business communication software
Slack is a nationally known business communication
software used by many places of business. It crashed
yesterday. The co-owner of a computer management
company in St Louis, works with his deaf partner.
They communicate all day through Slack, and when it
crashed, they couldn’t communicate with each other.
As a result, they quickly jumped on Google chat,
and the day was saved!
— Conspiracy theory and a famous person
There was a shocking question today in the media.
It asked:
Did Helen Keller Not Exist?
It said that there is a Conspiracy theory that she
never existed as a world-famous deaf-blind person!
