2021/01/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 6, 2021

— deaf attorney in bedroom all day

DeafDigest editor was chatting (on email) with

a deaf attorney yesterday. Because of Covid-19

he works out of his home – and his office is

located in the family bedroom. He said:

I argued several times remotely (with captioning)

from my bedroom.

He works for a federal government agency in

Washington, DC

— the crashing of the business communication software

Slack is a nationally known business communication

software used by many places of business. It crashed

yesterday. The co-owner of a computer management

company in St Louis, works with his deaf partner.

They communicate all day through Slack, and when it

crashed, they couldn’t communicate with each other.

As a result, they quickly jumped on Google chat,

and the day was saved!

— Conspiracy theory and a famous person

There was a shocking question today in the media.

It asked:

Did Helen Keller Not Exist?

It said that there is a Conspiracy theory that she

never existed as a world-famous deaf-blind person!

