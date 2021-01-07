2021/01/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 7, 2021

— Covid-19 responsible for a big influence

For years and years hearing people paid no

attention to our sign language, our interpreters

and signed news, etc. They are now much more

aware of our sign language – because of these

many interpreted Covid-19 press conferences

on TV. They see sign language everywhere they

go!

— small group within large family dining table

An interpreter came from a large family. The only

family members that knew ASL was her deaf mother

and her younger sister. The others – grandparents,

aunts, uncles, cousins all knew ZERO ASL. Why

wouldn’t they be willing to pick up some ASL

to communicate with the smaller ASL-signing

group? It is always a big family mystery.

— A scary Covid-19 sign up form for vaccine shots

In Florida, a deaf couple wanted to sign up for

Covid-19 vaccine shots. They were scared for one

reason – the forms they had to fill out did not

ask if they were deaf. The form did ask for their

home phone nunmbers. Possibly in haste to get

the forms printed out and distributed the

public health officials neglected to take into

consideration that there are deaf people that

want to take shots.

