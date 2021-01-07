2021/01/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 7, 2021
— Covid-19 responsible for a big influence
For years and years hearing people paid no
attention to our sign language, our interpreters
and signed news, etc. They are now much more
aware of our sign language – because of these
many interpreted Covid-19 press conferences
on TV. They see sign language everywhere they
go!
— small group within large family dining table
An interpreter came from a large family. The only
family members that knew ASL was her deaf mother
and her younger sister. The others – grandparents,
aunts, uncles, cousins all knew ZERO ASL. Why
wouldn’t they be willing to pick up some ASL
to communicate with the smaller ASL-signing
group? It is always a big family mystery.
— A scary Covid-19 sign up form for vaccine shots
In Florida, a deaf couple wanted to sign up for
Covid-19 vaccine shots. They were scared for one
reason – the forms they had to fill out did not
ask if they were deaf. The form did ask for their
home phone nunmbers. Possibly in haste to get
the forms printed out and distributed the
public health officials neglected to take into
consideration that there are deaf people that
want to take shots.
