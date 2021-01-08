2021/01/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 8, 2021

— deaf pushing the Georgia votes

One of the most contested campaigns took place

in Georgia – these Warnock vs Loeffler and

the Ossoff vs Perdue double Senate races.

A deaf person helped push people to vote for

Ossoff, and Ossoff won. Some campaign winners

will offer political jobs to election volunteers.

This being said, will the deaf person get a

job with the Ossoff team as a political reward?

— which interpreter – deaf interpreter or hearing interpreter

What is the difference between a Deaf Interpreter and

a Hearing Interpreter? Deaf interpreter uses signs

that are Deaf Culture-based whereas Hearing interpreter

use a different signing style. Which one is best?

Both are bests! Whatever works for the deaf client

is fine. As long as correct signs for certain words

are conveyed, DeafDigest editor is happy.

— Flash: Super Bowl update

As part of the Super Bowl weekend, there is the

Puppy Bowl. Any deaf pups? Yes.

The deaf pups are:

Marshall, a Boston terrier

and

Fletcher, an American Staffordshire terrier/beagle mix

May the best Deaf Pup win!

