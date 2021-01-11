2021/01/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 11, 2021

— completely misunderstanding a finger-pointing gesture

DeafDigest editor, at a supermarket, carried a tote bag

with him and pointed to it with the check out clerk,

explaining groceries would be bagged inside it. The

clerk thought the request was for paper bags and

charged him for it! No matter how careful a deaf

person would gesture, some hearing people would

totally misunderstand it and add the charge to the bill!

Very frustrating.

— to be deaf or to be hard of hearing or to be a CI

In a newspaper interview, a person with a hearing loss

hinted that there are three categories – deaf; hard of

hearing; CU user. Since when is a CI being added as

a third hearing loss category? Take off a CI, the person

is deaf; put on a CI, the person could be viewed as

a hearing person?

— a reverse app

A reverse app? In almost all cases, deaf people use

speech to text app to try to communicate with the

hearing. A hospital is using this very same app

in reverse – to allow its deaf staffers communicate

with hearing patients!

