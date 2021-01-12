2021/01/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 12, 2021
— these web accessibility lawsuits
As recent as 2019, there were nearly 2,300
ADA Title III lawsuits because of web
inaccessibility issues. 2020 stats is not
yet available, but don’t be surprised if
the count has jumped to 3,000 or even 4,000
lawsuits!
— association of architects and designers agree with deaf
An association of architects and designers made a
statement that deaf employees prefer their desks
to face the room instead of facing the wall.
For some reason, in many offices, deaf desks face
the wall, which is what many deaf employees hate!
— important for deaf that live in apartments
Many deaf people live in apartments. It is very
important that they be made aware of – Tenants’
Rights Law; Fair Housing Act; best ways to
communicate with the landlords; having
flashing smoke signalers; having flashing
doorbell signalers. Plus some other stuff.
