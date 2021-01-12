2021/01/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 12, 2021

— these web accessibility lawsuits

As recent as 2019, there were nearly 2,300

ADA Title III lawsuits because of web

inaccessibility issues. 2020 stats is not

yet available, but don’t be surprised if

the count has jumped to 3,000 or even 4,000

lawsuits!

— association of architects and designers agree with deaf

An association of architects and designers made a

statement that deaf employees prefer their desks

to face the room instead of facing the wall.

For some reason, in many offices, deaf desks face

the wall, which is what many deaf employees hate!

— important for deaf that live in apartments

Many deaf people live in apartments. It is very

important that they be made aware of – Tenants’

Rights Law; Fair Housing Act; best ways to

communicate with the landlords; having

flashing smoke signalers; having flashing

doorbell signalers. Plus some other stuff.

