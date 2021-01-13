2021/01/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 13, 2021

— pictorial history of roller-skating rinks

Roller skating arenas in past years was popular.

These arenas were crowded with deaf and hearing

roller skaters, all just wanting to have fun.

There is a collection of these old time

roller-skating rinks, about 2,000 such pictures.

The work is being done by Mark Falso. He is

deaf. He said he just loves history in pictures.

— deaf prisoner allowed to use videophone to call friends

A deaf prisoner was not allowed to use videophone to chat

with his friends. The officials said he could use either

TTY or video relay, but the deaf prisoner objected.

This lawsuit has been continuing for about four years

until the Fourth Circuit said he could use the videophone.

Will the court decision stand or is the battle continuing?

— another role for Marlee Matlin

Another role is coming up for Marlee Matlin.

A role in a movie or a TV sitcom? No, as

Executive Producer for “Feeling Through”

which is lauded as the world’s first film

involving a deaf-blind actor!

