2021/01/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 13, 2021
— pictorial history of roller-skating rinks
Roller skating arenas in past years was popular.
These arenas were crowded with deaf and hearing
roller skaters, all just wanting to have fun.
There is a collection of these old time
roller-skating rinks, about 2,000 such pictures.
The work is being done by Mark Falso. He is
deaf. He said he just loves history in pictures.
— deaf prisoner allowed to use videophone to call friends
A deaf prisoner was not allowed to use videophone to chat
with his friends. The officials said he could use either
TTY or video relay, but the deaf prisoner objected.
This lawsuit has been continuing for about four years
until the Fourth Circuit said he could use the videophone.
Will the court decision stand or is the battle continuing?
— another role for Marlee Matlin
Another role is coming up for Marlee Matlin.
A role in a movie or a TV sitcom? No, as
Executive Producer for “Feeling Through”
which is lauded as the world’s first film
involving a deaf-blind actor!
