2021/01/14

— coming home from work; comparing deaf with hearing

A social worker made this observation – that

when hearing people come home from work they

want to relax (like watching TV). And that

when deaf people come home, they want to

chat in ASL.

— company says they design perfect mask for the deaf

Project Hazel is said to be a “perfect” mask for

the deaf – in that deaf people can see hearing

people’s facial expressions as well as to be able

to lipread. Just have to wait if it is a fact

or just talk!

— which world, deaf only or hearing only or both

There are deaf people that say they mingle comfortably

in the deaf world as well as in the hearing world.

Are they a bicultural deaf person?

