2021/01/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 14, 2021
— coming home from work; comparing deaf with hearing
A social worker made this observation – that
when hearing people come home from work they
want to relax (like watching TV). And that
when deaf people come home, they want to
chat in ASL.
— company says they design perfect mask for the deaf
Project Hazel is said to be a “perfect” mask for
the deaf – in that deaf people can see hearing
people’s facial expressions as well as to be able
to lipread. Just have to wait if it is a fact
or just talk!
— which world, deaf only or hearing only or both
There are deaf people that say they mingle comfortably
in the deaf world as well as in the hearing world.
Are they a bicultural deaf person?
