2021/01/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 15, 2021

— no interpreter for deaf person during parole hearing

All prisoners, both deaf and hearing, look forward

to parole hearings, with the hope that they will

be paroled – and move on with their lives. A

deaf prisoner was NOT provided with an interpreter

during his parole hearing! He filed a discrimination

lawsuit. For some reason, it was announced that a

settlement has been proposed – but the deaf prisoner

refused to accept the settlement. As a result both

parties agreed to let a judge make a decision for

them!

— TV set deaf said to be very friendly

Samsung issued a press release that their latest

TV set is very deaf-friendly – avatar explaining

what each on-screen option is all about, ability

to move captions up or bottom or left or right,

and moving the “corner” TV interpreter to anywhere

on the screen. Really? Stay tuned!

— difficult job description for deaf applicant

Some jobs are difficult – must rely on voice

communications. A deaf person applied for

a railroad job (not easy, very dangerous)

which depends on voice communications. He

did not get the job and filed ADA job

discrimination lawsuit. The court said

that he could not prove that he could

safely perform these jobs that totally

rely on voice communications – voice signals

and voice danger warnings, etc. The court

decided against the deaf person.

