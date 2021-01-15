2021/01/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 15, 2021
— no interpreter for deaf person during parole hearing
All prisoners, both deaf and hearing, look forward
to parole hearings, with the hope that they will
be paroled – and move on with their lives. A
deaf prisoner was NOT provided with an interpreter
during his parole hearing! He filed a discrimination
lawsuit. For some reason, it was announced that a
settlement has been proposed – but the deaf prisoner
refused to accept the settlement. As a result both
parties agreed to let a judge make a decision for
them!
— TV set deaf said to be very friendly
Samsung issued a press release that their latest
TV set is very deaf-friendly – avatar explaining
what each on-screen option is all about, ability
to move captions up or bottom or left or right,
and moving the “corner” TV interpreter to anywhere
on the screen. Really? Stay tuned!
— difficult job description for deaf applicant
Some jobs are difficult – must rely on voice
communications. A deaf person applied for
a railroad job (not easy, very dangerous)
which depends on voice communications. He
did not get the job and filed ADA job
discrimination lawsuit. The court said
that he could not prove that he could
safely perform these jobs that totally
rely on voice communications – voice signals
and voice danger warnings, etc. The court
decided against the deaf person.
