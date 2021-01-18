2021/01/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 18, 2021

— a trick to avoid credit card machine incidents

It seems there are always new technology with the

credit card machines that makes current store

machines obsolete. Clerks would voice out which

credit card machine (out of 2 or 3 on the counter)

to use. Deaf people cannot hear voice and may

insert their credit cards into wrong machine,

creating ugly incidents with the clerks. The

trick is to delay inserting the credit card,

allowing the clerk to point to the correct

machine to use! Works for DeafDigest editor.

— On the Waterfront; 1954 film vs 2021 film

The famous movie “On the Waterfront” that was

filmed in 1954, was shown again on TV

yesterday. The 1954 movie had no subtitles

(captions weren’t invented yet) whereas

yesterday’s movie was captioned. Deaf people

loved the 1954 movie for one reason – a lot

of action, despite not understanding the plot.

67 years later, these same deaf people finally

understood the plot (union issues leading to

violence).

— Massachusetts hires a new director

Opeoluwa Sotonwa is the new director of the

Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard

of Hearing. This position had been vacant for

some time. DeafDigest editor, years ago

remembers an event in western Massachusetts.

The past state director attended the event

and the local deaf leaders were excited

about it, expecting to have a private

face to face meeting to discuss local

deaf-related issues. Unfortunately, due

to a personal emergency, the director

had to leave the event to go home

(in eastern part of the state). This

early departure left the local leaders

very disappointed.

