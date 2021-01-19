2021/01/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 19, 2021

— fast-food outlet instructs deaf to drive to an open window

A nationally-known fast food outlet has a sign that instructs

deaf drivers, unable to use the voice kiosk, to drive

to an open window to place written orders. One deaf

driver did and he was denied service. The inside employees

have not been made aware of this deaf-driver policy.

As a result, the company attorney is trying to undo

the damage because the deaf driver used his iPhone

to run a video of this incident in which the

employees used inappropriate language!

— many lip readers won’t admit it

There are many hearing people that can lip read

(not necessarily better or worse than deaf).

It is just that many of them just won’t admit it!

Why?

— a serious problem with voice conference calls

Interpreters do handle voice conference calls, but

there is a problem. When too many people spoke

up at the same time, or when they do not identify

themselves, not only the interpreters are lost

but so are the deaf clients! This was the issue

raised in a lawsuit when a deaf client lost

his job.

