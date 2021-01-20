2021/01/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 20, 2021
— to be fluent for only $20.00
ASL is one of the most difficult languages
to master. Many people try to learn ASL but
are not too good at it. It is interesting
to see an ad today that says:
Here’s How To Become Fluent In American Sign Language For Just $20
really?
— puzzling comment about VRI
VRI is Video Remote Interpreting. It is not
the same as relay interpreting. Anyway
there was a posting today that said:
It is an effective device used in the absence
of qualified interpreters
In absence of qualified interpreters?
It is puzzling because one has to be qualified
to interpret on VRI (and also on relay
interpreting)!
— Zoom captions, free or not free
Must pay to get captions on Zoom? Two
deaf individuals opposed the idea of
paying for captions on Zoom, saying
it violates the ADA. They have
filed a lawsuit to force Zoom to
offer free captions.
