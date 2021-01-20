2021/01/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 20, 2021

— to be fluent for only $20.00

ASL is one of the most difficult languages

to master. Many people try to learn ASL but

are not too good at it. It is interesting

to see an ad today that says:

Here’s How To Become Fluent In American Sign Language For Just $20

really?

— puzzling comment about VRI

VRI is Video Remote Interpreting. It is not

the same as relay interpreting. Anyway

there was a posting today that said:

It is an effective device used in the absence

of qualified interpreters

In absence of qualified interpreters?

It is puzzling because one has to be qualified

to interpret on VRI (and also on relay

interpreting)!

— Zoom captions, free or not free

Must pay to get captions on Zoom? Two

deaf individuals opposed the idea of

paying for captions on Zoom, saying

it violates the ADA. They have

filed a lawsuit to force Zoom to

offer free captions.

