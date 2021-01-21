2021/01/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 21, 2021

– explaining Deaf Art

We have many talented deaf artists. There was

a Deaf Art gallery with wall to wall paintings

of these deaf artists. Unfortuantely, that

gallery closed up. Anyway, one Deaf Artist

described Deaf Art as:

paintings of unspoken words!

— honoring a Deaf Communication mode

Cued Speech is not sign language, even though

it seems to look like it. The new White House

administration has honored Cued Speech by

having a translator on stage. Cued Speech

now joins ASL and captions as an accepted

Deaf Communications mode. Does not matter if

not too many deaf people use Cued Speech.

— in charge of research at a marine life center

The Loggerhead Marinelife Center, located in

Juno Beach, Florida, focuses on research of

sea turtles. In charge of all aspects of

research is Jennifer Reilly. She is deaf,

and her job title is Research Operations

Manager.

