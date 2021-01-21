2021/01/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 21, 2021
– explaining Deaf Art
We have many talented deaf artists. There was
a Deaf Art gallery with wall to wall paintings
of these deaf artists. Unfortuantely, that
gallery closed up. Anyway, one Deaf Artist
described Deaf Art as:
paintings of unspoken words!
— honoring a Deaf Communication mode
Cued Speech is not sign language, even though
it seems to look like it. The new White House
administration has honored Cued Speech by
having a translator on stage. Cued Speech
now joins ASL and captions as an accepted
Deaf Communications mode. Does not matter if
not too many deaf people use Cued Speech.
— in charge of research at a marine life center
The Loggerhead Marinelife Center, located in
Juno Beach, Florida, focuses on research of
sea turtles. In charge of all aspects of
research is Jennifer Reilly. She is deaf,
and her job title is Research Operations
Manager.
