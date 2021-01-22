2021/01/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 22, 2021
— weird deaf error
A newspaper basketball headline said
Georgia Tech women deaf Wake Forest women in basketball
Deaf?
It actually is:
Georgia Tech women defeated Wake Forest women in basketball
So weird!
— driver’s license, required or an option
Some states have made it an option (not a
requirement) for deaf drivers to indicate
their deafness on their driver’s ID.
A legislator in New Jersey wants to pass
a law to make it a requirement. Good idea
or bad idea?
— part-time interpreters
A newspaper suggested that people, working their day
jobs, but making little income, could become
part-time interpreters. DeafDigest does not know
what to make of it, because all of the interpreters
he has had over the years were full-timers.
