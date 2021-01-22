2021/01/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 22, 2021

— weird deaf error

A newspaper basketball headline said

Georgia Tech women deaf Wake Forest women in basketball

Deaf?

It actually is:

Georgia Tech women defeated Wake Forest women in basketball

So weird!

— driver’s license, required or an option

Some states have made it an option (not a

requirement) for deaf drivers to indicate

their deafness on their driver’s ID.

A legislator in New Jersey wants to pass

a law to make it a requirement. Good idea

or bad idea?

— part-time interpreters

A newspaper suggested that people, working their day

jobs, but making little income, could become

part-time interpreters. DeafDigest does not know

what to make of it, because all of the interpreters

he has had over the years were full-timers.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

01/17/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/