2021/01/25

January 25, 2021

— huge irony with a fake-deaf actor

A fake-deaf actor said he spent seven months

learning ASL for a fake-deaf role in a movie.

The irony? The film was shot in much less than

seven months!

— a Coda-owned cafe for deaf customers

Deaf’s Delight Cafe in Newark, NJ, is Coda-owned,

with the goal of serving the deaf. Inside the

cafe is space reserved for the deaf. Hope it

is a success and that the idea spreads across

major American cities.

— agency serving the deaf blocked by Facebook

An agency serving the deaf has been blocked

by Facebook. Fortunately, the Facebook people

realized they were wrong and allowed the

agency access! Scary? Yes – sort of Big

Brother controlling our lives!

