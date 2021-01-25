2021/01/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 25, 2021
— huge irony with a fake-deaf actor
A fake-deaf actor said he spent seven months
learning ASL for a fake-deaf role in a movie.
The irony? The film was shot in much less than
seven months!
— a Coda-owned cafe for deaf customers
Deaf’s Delight Cafe in Newark, NJ, is Coda-owned,
with the goal of serving the deaf. Inside the
cafe is space reserved for the deaf. Hope it
is a success and that the idea spreads across
major American cities.
— agency serving the deaf blocked by Facebook
An agency serving the deaf has been blocked
by Facebook. Fortunately, the Facebook people
realized they were wrong and allowed the
agency access! Scary? Yes – sort of Big
Brother controlling our lives!
