2021/01/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 26, 2021

A deaf person applied for a warehouse job

and was rejected and as a result, filed

a job discrimination lawsuit. What

were the warehouse tasks the deaf

person applied for?

#1 – picking up a product that the customer

ordered and placing it in a tote bag

#2 – moving the products to a cart and

pushing the buttom to take it to the

dock to load up the delivery trucks.

These simple tasks require eyes, not ears!

— activist says sign language is not hobby

An activist says sign language has become more

popular, helped by visibility of interpreters

during pandemic TV news coverages. Yet there

are still some people that say that learning

sign language is a hobby. This activist says

hobby is the wrong word to describe sign

language.

— Coda’s reason for stopping the use of ASL

A Coda said he stopped using ASL while growing

up, despite loving it and being fluent with it.

Reason was peer pressure from friends and unwanted

stares from strangers.

