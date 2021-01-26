2021/01/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 26, 2021
— ears or eyes
— activist says sign language is not hobby
— Coda’s reason for stopping the use of ASL
A deaf person applied for a warehouse job
and was rejected and as a result, filed
a job discrimination lawsuit. What
were the warehouse tasks the deaf
person applied for?
#1 – picking up a product that the customer
ordered and placing it in a tote bag
#2 – moving the products to a cart and
pushing the buttom to take it to the
dock to load up the delivery trucks.
These simple tasks require eyes, not ears!
— activist says sign language is not hobby
An activist says sign language has become more
popular, helped by visibility of interpreters
during pandemic TV news coverages. Yet there
are still some people that say that learning
sign language is a hobby. This activist says
hobby is the wrong word to describe sign
language.
— Coda’s reason for stopping the use of ASL
A Coda said he stopped using ASL while growing
up, despite loving it and being fluent with it.
Reason was peer pressure from friends and unwanted
stares from strangers.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
01/24/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/