2021/01/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 27, 2021

— interpreter or captions

An interpreter said that most of the deaf clients

prefer interpreting than captions. This is an

issue that government officials need to be

aware of – funds for captions or for interpreters.

— law on TV commercials we don’t know about!

Many TV commercials are captioned. Many other

TV commercials are not captioned (and we get

angry about it). It was just realized that

federal law requires captions on TV commercials

only if it lasts more than five minutes! Many

short TV commercials are captioned because

of public service! Sponsors are not

required to caption short commercials but

they do. Thank goodness.

— bad language about deaf actors

A movie casting director made this announcement.

It said:

we would really like to look for actors who are

deaf or hard of hearing, and are fluent in ASL

It is wrong wording.

It should be said:

we will cast actors who are deaf or hard of hearing

that are fluent in ASL

The wording “we would really like to” is

a loophole they use to cast fake-deaf actors

in ASL roles.

