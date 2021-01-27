2021/01/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 27, 2021
— interpreter or captions
An interpreter said that most of the deaf clients
prefer interpreting than captions. This is an
issue that government officials need to be
aware of – funds for captions or for interpreters.
— law on TV commercials we don’t know about!
Many TV commercials are captioned. Many other
TV commercials are not captioned (and we get
angry about it). It was just realized that
federal law requires captions on TV commercials
only if it lasts more than five minutes! Many
short TV commercials are captioned because
of public service! Sponsors are not
required to caption short commercials but
they do. Thank goodness.
— bad language about deaf actors
A movie casting director made this announcement.
It said:
we would really like to look for actors who are
deaf or hard of hearing, and are fluent in ASL
It is wrong wording.
It should be said:
we will cast actors who are deaf or hard of hearing
that are fluent in ASL
The wording “we would really like to” is
a loophole they use to cast fake-deaf actors
in ASL roles.
