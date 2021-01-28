2021/01/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 28, 2021

— Attorneys that avoid paying for interpreters

The ADA requires the attorneys to pay for interpreters

when communicating with deaf clients. There are

attorneys that avoid paying for these fees –

they suggest handwritten notes or using texts.

Additionally the attorney has the final say

on how to accommodate the deaf client.

Fair or unfair? Communications should be a

win-win situation, instead of one side

“winning” and the other side “losing”

— English language police

Monroe County has one of the largest deaf

populations in the world, because it is

where NTID is located. The county

Legislature Committee voted to favor

a bill that would hire a “language access”

position that reports to the Department of

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. This

person would function as English

language police officer, making sure

that everyone understands the language

that everyone, including the deaf and

immigrants, would understand!

— 207 – really?

Sometime ago, a disgruntled deaf employee

was fired, and claimed it was because of

his deafness. The settlement was made

for $207,000. The deaf employee said his

attorneys told him it was $207,000,000.

The federal circuit court sided with

the employer. The sign for $207,000

is “M” touching once the palm of

the hand. The sign for $207,000,000

is “M” touching twice the palm of

the hand.

