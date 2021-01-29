2021/01/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 29, 2021

— so much controversy over White House interpreter

DeafDigest editor is concerned with the appointment of

the White House interpreter because of her personal

background. The issue is neutrality. Today’s Washington

Post said she has translated misinformation.

— an influential fashion model is deaf

Carola Insolera, who is deaf, was said to have

a strong influence in the modeling/fashion

industry – thanks to her varied background.

Before devoting herself to modeling, she was

a TV host, actor, clown, trapeze artist

and contortionist.

— ex-interpreter knowing only 50 signs

Camryn Manheim, before becoming an Emmy winning

actress, was a past hospital interpreter.

In an interview, she said:

I had learned the alphabet and certainly a hand

full of signs, perhaps fifty words

It is disappointing that hospitals would

hire interpreters that only knew 50 words

(signs)!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

01/24/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/