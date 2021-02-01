2021/02/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 1, 2021

— deaf in dangerous jobs

Could deaf people work in dangerous jobs?

A hearing peson that works in a dangerous

job said that his fellow workers use

gestures and simple sign language to

communicate with each other! Pay in

dangerous jobs are much better than

those in “safe” jobs.

— coded sign language

Some deaf people use ASL to communicate in

codes, that other deaf people would not

understand. An annual event in New Ulm,

Minnesota is the Amazing Race. Just

recently over 30 hearing teams took part

in this event. One of the race clues

was in ASL, hidden in a code. The

teams had to figure out the code before

running to the next location.

— importance of interpreter’s neutrality

DeafDigest questioned the neutrality of

the White House interpreter. He recalls

an incident, many years ago. At that time

there was no such a thing as RID-certified

interpreters. Interpreting was mostly

voluntary. At one meeting, a very hard of

hearing person volunteered to interpret.

At the end of the meeting he was challenged

as to his neutrality, being accused of

distorting the speaker’s words!

