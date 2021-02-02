2021/02/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 2, 2021

— BioCatch hopes to help the deaf

BioCatch is a new tech company that should help

the deaf. People, both hearing and deaf, forget

their passwords and go through lots of trouble

trying to log in. Support service people ask

them to use their voice to establish their

identities. This does not help the deaf.

Instead, BioCatch copies people’s computer

mouse movements and establishes their identity

in case they forget their passwords. Hope it

works because it is a terrible hassle for the

deaf to use voice relay and run into challenges

by these support service people.

— one deaf patient, two different medical opinions

Doctors often (or always) disagree with each other.

There was a newspaper headline that said:

Two doctos give different disability certificates

to a deaf patient.

One was certified as deaf; the other was certified

as disabled.

— the CODA movie

Is the upcoming CODA movie realistic? There are Codas

that are very comfortable being with the deaf. There

are other Codas that are very uncomfortable being

with the deaf. No two Codas are the same. DeafDigest

editor never forgot an argument at the bar with one

of the Coda founders. He loved being a Coda but said

it is often an uncomfortable feeling. It was an

issue that DeafDigest editor’s deaf friend, himself

a father of two Codas, disagreed.

