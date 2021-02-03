2021/02/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 3, 2021

— GSL or USL – which one?

GSL means Gesture Sign Language.

Many hearing people use it, and

it is not the same as ASL.

USL means Useful Sign Language.

DeafDigest saw this phrase while

surfing today’s deaf news. Same

thing as GSL? Probably so!

— first alarm clock for the deaf

Was the first alarm clock for the deaf invented

in 1948? There was a short story in a newspaper

in 1948 that said a deaf man from Rainsboro, Ohio

invented his own alarm clock. He was worried

about not coming to work on time in the mornings.

The name of the deaf man was not mentioned in

the story.

— hearing doctors discriminate against deaf doctors

There was a story today of Dr. Chad Ruffin, a deaf

ENT physician saying ableism exists in the medical

field. Ableism is discrimination, just a different

word describing the same thing. Keep in mind

discrimination against deaf professionals exists

in all fields, and not just medicine. Successful

deaf professionals have shared with DeafDigest

their stories of discrimination at their work

places. A sad fact of life? Yes.

