2021/02/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 4, 2021

— a big hospital nightmare

A hospital says they offer interpreters

for the deaf. Great, only that it is

VRI, not face-to-face interpreting.

VRI is better than no interpreting

at all but it leads to one huge

nightmare. It is that a VRI may run

low on battery power and the nurses

do not know where to locate the

battery charger. It happened to

DeafDigest editor once; in fact

the nurses were warned that the

VRI was low on battery, and

they were dismissive about it!

— USA vs China; China wins

USA vs China; China wins. USA has just

one ASL Starbucks store (in Washington, DC).

There was a story today that China now has

four sign language Starbucks stores –

Shanghai, Guangzhou, Beijing and Hangzhou.

Why is this happening?

— deaf CEO makes big money

CEO Martin Port made big money by selling

Bigchange, his high tech company, to

Great Hill Partners, a US private equity

firm. Port is deaf, but functions as a

hearing person.

