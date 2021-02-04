2021/02/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 4, 2021
— a big hospital nightmare
A hospital says they offer interpreters
for the deaf. Great, only that it is
VRI, not face-to-face interpreting.
VRI is better than no interpreting
at all but it leads to one huge
nightmare. It is that a VRI may run
low on battery power and the nurses
do not know where to locate the
battery charger. It happened to
DeafDigest editor once; in fact
the nurses were warned that the
VRI was low on battery, and
they were dismissive about it!
— USA vs China; China wins
USA vs China; China wins. USA has just
one ASL Starbucks store (in Washington, DC).
There was a story today that China now has
four sign language Starbucks stores –
Shanghai, Guangzhou, Beijing and Hangzhou.
Why is this happening?
— deaf CEO makes big money
CEO Martin Port made big money by selling
Bigchange, his high tech company, to
Great Hill Partners, a US private equity
firm. Port is deaf, but functions as a
hearing person.
