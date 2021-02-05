2021/02/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 5, 2021

— a very simple advice that is mostly ignored

An advocate said:

just listen and communicate with the deaf

It was brought up in a newspaper interview.

— an increasingly popular hobby

Learning sign language has become an

increasingly popular hobby for people

that stay home because of the pandemic.

Just hope that when the pandemic ends,

these sign language learners will

continue to learn and practice in

actual surroundings. Who knows –

some of them may become interpreters

or teachers or in work in professions

that deal with the deaf.

— an important job during World War II

A deaf man wanted to serve in the military

during World War II but couldn’t because of

his deafness. Instead he was given a job

of huge importance – as air raid warden.

As the warden in his home district, he

directed people to air raid shelters where

they would stay until the bombing ended.

Deaf jobs – latest update

