2021/02/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 5, 2021
— a very simple advice that is mostly ignored
An advocate said:
just listen and communicate with the deaf
It was brought up in a newspaper interview.
— an increasingly popular hobby
Learning sign language has become an
increasingly popular hobby for people
that stay home because of the pandemic.
Just hope that when the pandemic ends,
these sign language learners will
continue to learn and practice in
actual surroundings. Who knows –
some of them may become interpreters
or teachers or in work in professions
that deal with the deaf.
— an important job during World War II
A deaf man wanted to serve in the military
during World War II but couldn’t because of
his deafness. Instead he was given a job
of huge importance – as air raid warden.
As the warden in his home district, he
directed people to air raid shelters where
they would stay until the bombing ended.
