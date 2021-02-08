2021/02/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 8, 2021

— High stakes confidence in interpreter’s neutrality

Today’s newspapers ran stories of the past White House

interpreter not being asked by the new administration

to continue interpreting for them. Two points need

to be raised – when the new White House takes over,

many, if not all, past White House people, are

replaced. Secondly, while all interpreters say they

are neutral, regardless of personal beliefs, the

audience must have have confidence in the interpreter’s

neutrality. No confidence means serious speech issues!

— advising HSBC clients of best investment opportunities

HSBC is a huge international investment bank,

tasked with giving clients their best investing

opportunities. One of these investment counselors

is Tim Roberts. He is deaf, but knows no sign

language.

— A deaf person stole the show from MVP Brady

Warren Snipe, better known as Wawa, is deaf

and he gave the ASL rendition of the National

Anthem. Not only he outperformed Tom Brady

(who does not sing at all) but also of the

Eric Church-Jazmine Sullivan voice duet.

The newspapers said the voice duet was a

mess while they all said Wawa, who does not

play football, was great. About time for the deaf

to get national attention from the media and

the newspapers during the Super Bowl!

