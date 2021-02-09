2021/02/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 9, 2021

— a village’s two unusual things about sign language

Adamrobe is a tiny village in Ghana of 1400 hearing

and 30 deaf residents. It is unusual for two reasons –

deaf population was about 140 in the early sixties;

the village chief made it a rule that deaf cannot

marry another deaf – in an effort to bring down

the deaf population. For better or worse, this is

the reason deaf population is lower nowadays.

Second reason is that sign language is used

by all residents, both deaf and hearing.

In Martha’s Village, hearing people sometimes

(not all the time) used signs with other

hearing people.

— a grammar that is alive

What is alive grammar? Deaf people watch the

interpreters’ faces for facial expressions

and for lipreading, while at the same time

watching the signs. Alive grammar is

sometimes called facial grammar.

— AI (artificial intelligence) and the deaf danger

Many social media platforms use AI (artificial intelligence)

to trap bad words and bad phrases, but for the deaf, it may

trap the “bad” word and may block it from being posted.

An example would be – “I am a woman who is deaf” and the

AI may think it is a bad phrase that would be insulting.

AI engineers are very aware of it and are hard at

work improving on better formulas to know the

difference between “I am a woman who is deaf” (good)

and “he is tone-deaf” (bad)

