2021/02/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 10, 2021

— a big problem real-time captions

There is a serious problem with real-time

captions, according to a deaf person,

who is a TV critic and watches news and

talk programs. The real-time captions

is fine. What is not fine is that hearing

speakers talk too fast, real too fast,

making it a challenge for captioners

to catch up! Interpreters, too!

— one kitchen, yes; other kitchen, no

A deaf person applied for a job in a kitchen

of a Cracker Barrel restaurant, and was

refused an interview because of his deafness.

Not giving up, he applied for another kitchen

in a different restaurant and got the job.

To this day he is still successfully employed

in that restaurant. Is there a difference

between one kitchen and another kitchen –

inasmuch as all kitchens pretty much look

the same? Anyway Cracker Barrell has to pay

to settle the EEOC lawsuit.

— fake-patients, deaf and hearing

A team of researchers at Idaho State University

conducted an experiment. A group of four

deaf fake-patients and four hearing

fake- patients attempted to make medical

appointments. These medical facilities

said yes to these four fake-hearing

patients but gave four fake-deaf

patients a very hard time. Discrimination?

So very obvious!

