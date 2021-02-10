2021/02/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 10, 2021
— a big problem real-time captions
There is a serious problem with real-time
captions, according to a deaf person,
who is a TV critic and watches news and
talk programs. The real-time captions
is fine. What is not fine is that hearing
speakers talk too fast, real too fast,
making it a challenge for captioners
to catch up! Interpreters, too!
— one kitchen, yes; other kitchen, no
A deaf person applied for a job in a kitchen
of a Cracker Barrel restaurant, and was
refused an interview because of his deafness.
Not giving up, he applied for another kitchen
in a different restaurant and got the job.
To this day he is still successfully employed
in that restaurant. Is there a difference
between one kitchen and another kitchen –
inasmuch as all kitchens pretty much look
the same? Anyway Cracker Barrell has to pay
to settle the EEOC lawsuit.
— fake-patients, deaf and hearing
A team of researchers at Idaho State University
conducted an experiment. A group of four
deaf fake-patients and four hearing
fake- patients attempted to make medical
appointments. These medical facilities
said yes to these four fake-hearing
patients but gave four fake-deaf
patients a very hard time. Discrimination?
So very obvious!
