2021/02/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 11, 2021
— meaning of the word – dumb
What does that word dumb mean? Is it
deaf person that cannot talk? Is it
deaf person that is not smart? Or
is it both? This is the reason why
legislators in Nevada are planning
to remove the words “deaf mute”
in the state law books.
— refusing to turn on captions
A deaf woman did not get along with the
town council in her home town. As a result
council members refused to make accommodations
for her deafness – meaning turn on the captions
during council meetings. They still refused
even when she put up a big sign that
said:
I’m deaf, please turn on the closed captioning
It was a big story in the local newspaper.
— making a bet on The Bachelor
Bookies.com suggested that The Bachelor’s
deaf contestant Abigail Heringer would be
facing poor odds if bets were made in
her favor! It is just fun talk because
bets cannot be legally made on the program’s
contestants.
