2021/02/11

— meaning of the word – dumb

What does that word dumb mean? Is it

deaf person that cannot talk? Is it

deaf person that is not smart? Or

is it both? This is the reason why

legislators in Nevada are planning

to remove the words “deaf mute”

in the state law books.

— refusing to turn on captions

A deaf woman did not get along with the

town council in her home town. As a result

council members refused to make accommodations

for her deafness – meaning turn on the captions

during council meetings. They still refused

even when she put up a big sign that

said:

I’m deaf, please turn on the closed captioning

It was a big story in the local newspaper.

— making a bet on The Bachelor

Bookies.com suggested that The Bachelor’s

deaf contestant Abigail Heringer would be

facing poor odds if bets were made in

her favor! It is just fun talk because

bets cannot be legally made on the program’s

contestants.

