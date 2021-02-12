2021/02/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 12, 2021

— the imperfect Zoom and the deaf

Zoom is not perfect. There was a hearing attorney

showing up on Zoom as a cat. And again of Cal Ripken, Jr,

the baseball legend, showing up on Zoom with just

his head and without his body! We can laugh; and these

hearing people use voice to try to fix things on

the screen. What about the deaf, stuck on Zoom,

if we cannot see their hands and faces on the

screen?

— a bobblehead for the deaf

The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum

will be distributing a new set of bobbleheads.

One such bobblehead will be of Dummy Hoy, who

needs no introduction to all of us.

— to be known as actor or known as deaf actor

An actor said, in a newspaper interview, that he

wanted to be acknowledged as an actor rather

than an actor of a cultural/ethnic background.

The same can be very said of our many deaf

actors and actresses!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

02/07/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/