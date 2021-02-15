2021/02/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 15, 2021
— a poster saying the employee is deaf
Do you want a poster at your workplace telling
customers that you are deaf? Well, at the Subway
in Fort Valley, GA, there is a sign saying the
sandwich maker is deaf. There are many deaf people
comfortable with this poster but there are also
many other deaf people that just want their
deafness to be invisible!
— Kevin Hall and the Pebble Beach Golf tournament
Kevin Hall, who is the world’s best deaf golfer,
competed at the Pebble Beach Golf tournament
on a sponsor’s exception. He did not make the
cut but was extremely competitive against the
world’s best golfers. How did he get the
exception? The Advocates Pro Golf Association,
a golfing organization for top minority golfers,
makes pushes for exceptions for these golfers
at big time golf tournaments. This is not Hall’s
first exception and most likely, not his last one!
— high percentage of these fake actors
A survey was taken in Hollywood on the percentage
of fake-deaf and fake-disabled actors playing these
deaf and disabled roles is shockingly high – 78
percent! We do see some deaf and some disabled
actors, but not enough.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
02/14/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/