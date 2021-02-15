2021/02/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 15, 2021

— a poster saying the employee is deaf

Do you want a poster at your workplace telling

customers that you are deaf? Well, at the Subway

in Fort Valley, GA, there is a sign saying the

sandwich maker is deaf. There are many deaf people

comfortable with this poster but there are also

many other deaf people that just want their

deafness to be invisible!

— Kevin Hall and the Pebble Beach Golf tournament

Kevin Hall, who is the world’s best deaf golfer,

competed at the Pebble Beach Golf tournament

on a sponsor’s exception. He did not make the

cut but was extremely competitive against the

world’s best golfers. How did he get the

exception? The Advocates Pro Golf Association,

a golfing organization for top minority golfers,

makes pushes for exceptions for these golfers

at big time golf tournaments. This is not Hall’s

first exception and most likely, not his last one!

— high percentage of these fake actors

A survey was taken in Hollywood on the percentage

of fake-deaf and fake-disabled actors playing these

deaf and disabled roles is shockingly high – 78

percent! We do see some deaf and some disabled

actors, but not enough.

