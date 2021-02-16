2021/02/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 16, 2021

— finally revealing hotelier’s deafness

Roberto Wirth, who is deaf, owns two hotels,

one in Rome and one in the nearby mountains.

His hotels have been been written up as

world’s best in many newspapers and magazines.

Yet, for years, his deafness has never been

mentioned. Those that do not personally

know him, may never realize his deafness.

Finally, one recent story said:

Roberto Wirth, was born profoundly deaf and

is the fifth generation of a famous family of

Swiss hoteliers

While in USA, Wirth attended both Gallaudet

and NTID before moving on with his career

in the hotel field.

— an app possibly inviting itself into a messy lawsuit

The Clubhouse is an audio-based app that is gaining

in popularity. It seems not to be deaf-friendly

for reasons of audio. Yet, a deaf person set up

captions on the Clubhouse. Much to her anger,

she was kicked off the app because the users

objected to captions on the screen. What this

means is that Clubhouse may be setting themselves

up for a lawsuit, discriminating against deaf users!

— a thief mocks a deaf security guard

A thief, not wearing a mask, stole merchandise

from a supermarket and attempted to escape.

He realized the security guard was deaf and

mocked his deafness while running away.

He was caught and in addition to charges of

stealing, was charged for verbal abuse of

individual’s deafness!

