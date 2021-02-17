2021/02/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 17, 2021

— interpreter’s own version of ASL

A newspaper story, in part, about an interpreter, said:

while providing her own American Sign Language version while she spoke

DeafDigest is not sure exactly what “own version” of ASL

means, while interpreting? Does the writer know what he

is “writing” about – because interpreters need to be

consistent with ASL while interpreting.

— says the chief accessibility officer

Quemuel Arroyo, who is disabled, is the chief

accessibility officer of the New York City

public transportation system. He said that

public transportation workers that know

ASL should make themselves available to

deaf passengers. This is important – in

case of emergencies, public address

systems would not help the deaf!

— a deaf joke ends up in the Supreme Court

A deaf joke ends up in the Supreme Court.

Not of USA, but of Canada. Years ago

a Canadian comedian told of a joke about

a young singer with a disability, which

included deafness. Ten years later, this

joke complaint is being heard in the

Canadian Supreme Court! Comedians try

so hard to be funny but it often

blows up in their face.

