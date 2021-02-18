2021/02/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 18, 2021
— by invitation-only
Some deaf professionals, that want to participate
in conferences and workshops via Zoom and
even the Clubhouse and other “conference”
apps, are worried. They get the impression
that while they are told they are welcome,
the ome hearing participants give hints
that participation is by invitation-only.
Just hope it never happens – because it would
lead to more and more ADA lawsuits!
— tone-deaf an insult or a joke
Is the phrase tone-deaf an insult to the
deaf or just a joke among the hearing?
A writer, arguing against ableism, said
it is an insult to everyone.
— wanting to become deaf
A hearing woman, suffering from misophonia,
has asked her doctor to make her deaf!
Misophonia is a psychological disorder
in that certain sounds would lead to
emotional issues. Not sure if the doctor
would agree.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
02/14/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/