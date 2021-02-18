2021/02/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 18, 2021

— by invitation-only

Some deaf professionals, that want to participate

in conferences and workshops via Zoom and

even the Clubhouse and other “conference”

apps, are worried. They get the impression

that while they are told they are welcome,

the ome hearing participants give hints

that participation is by invitation-only.

Just hope it never happens – because it would

lead to more and more ADA lawsuits!

— tone-deaf an insult or a joke

Is the phrase tone-deaf an insult to the

deaf or just a joke among the hearing?

A writer, arguing against ableism, said

it is an insult to everyone.

— wanting to become deaf

A hearing woman, suffering from misophonia,

has asked her doctor to make her deaf!

Misophonia is a psychological disorder

in that certain sounds would lead to

emotional issues. Not sure if the doctor

would agree.

