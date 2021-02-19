2021/02/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 19, 2021

— one-time pointing or 1,000-times pointing means nothing

A deaf man was in an automobile accident. The police

came over. He pointed to his own card which said:

I Am Deaf or Hard of Hearing

He pointed at it many times. And the more he pointed,

the more he was ignored by the police. He was never

provided with an interpreter or with some communication

aids. For that reason, a lawsuit against the police

in Michigan has been filed just recently.

— Coda’s biggest fear

A Coda said that her deaf father operated a

business that partly depended on her interpreting

with hearing customers and her handling of

these voice telephone calls. When she grew up,

she became more interested in other, and different

things. For that reason, she has carried this guilt

(depriving her father of providing for the

family).

— finally after many years

Finally after many years of begging and pleading.

Deaf people hate it very much when captions on

TV would block football scores or something

like that. Deaf people have complained and

was told there was nothing that could be done

with it. Now, Samsung is saying that their

4K and 8K QLED TVs can be adjusted to move

captions away from these “football scores.”

Will it? We need to wait until their March

2nd showcase event.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

02/14/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/