2021/02/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 19, 2021
— one-time pointing or 1,000-times pointing means nothing
A deaf man was in an automobile accident. The police
came over. He pointed to his own card which said:
I Am Deaf or Hard of Hearing
He pointed at it many times. And the more he pointed,
the more he was ignored by the police. He was never
provided with an interpreter or with some communication
aids. For that reason, a lawsuit against the police
in Michigan has been filed just recently.
— Coda’s biggest fear
A Coda said that her deaf father operated a
business that partly depended on her interpreting
with hearing customers and her handling of
these voice telephone calls. When she grew up,
she became more interested in other, and different
things. For that reason, she has carried this guilt
(depriving her father of providing for the
family).
— finally after many years
Finally after many years of begging and pleading.
Deaf people hate it very much when captions on
TV would block football scores or something
like that. Deaf people have complained and
was told there was nothing that could be done
with it. Now, Samsung is saying that their
4K and 8K QLED TVs can be adjusted to move
captions away from these “football scores.”
Will it? We need to wait until their March
2nd showcase event.
