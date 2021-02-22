2021/02/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 22, 2021

— coin flip: captions or interpreters

Leon County Schools in Florida has used interpreters

at their School Board meetings. Now they are

switching to captions. Which is better – interpreters

or captions? Both are better, meaning coin flip,

that everyone hates!

— a sign language dictionary compared to another one

Comparing one sign language dictionary with another

one? The latest sign language dictionary has these

sign categories broken down into percentages:

32 percentage – every day signs

25 percentage – academic signs

20 percentage – agricultural signs

13 percentage – technical signs

10 percentage – legal signs

This dictionary in USA? No, it is in India.

— Full length deaf films or short length deaf films

Very few full length deaf films, led by deaf actors,

not fake-deaf actors, have been produced – those come to

mind are – Love is Never Silent; And Your Name Is Jonah;

Children of a Lesser God plus some others. What about

deaf short films – too many of them! A Hollywood insider

said that the way to get deaf actors more roles is to

make more full-length movies about them!

