2021/02/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 22, 2021
— coin flip: captions or interpreters
Leon County Schools in Florida has used interpreters
at their School Board meetings. Now they are
switching to captions. Which is better – interpreters
or captions? Both are better, meaning coin flip,
that everyone hates!
— a sign language dictionary compared to another one
Comparing one sign language dictionary with another
one? The latest sign language dictionary has these
sign categories broken down into percentages:
32 percentage – every day signs
25 percentage – academic signs
20 percentage – agricultural signs
13 percentage – technical signs
10 percentage – legal signs
This dictionary in USA? No, it is in India.
— Full length deaf films or short length deaf films
Very few full length deaf films, led by deaf actors,
not fake-deaf actors, have been produced – those come to
mind are – Love is Never Silent; And Your Name Is Jonah;
Children of a Lesser God plus some others. What about
deaf short films – too many of them! A Hollywood insider
said that the way to get deaf actors more roles is to
make more full-length movies about them!
