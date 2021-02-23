2021/02/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 23, 2021

— screaming at a deaf group

Years ago, a hearing person saw a group

of deaf people in a room – and immediately

screamed:

CAN YOU HEAR ME?

A hearing person that witnessed this

screaming said she has been haunted

to this day by this lack of respect for

the deaf.

— NASA never planned to train deaf astronauts

Way back in the late fifties, the NASA tested

a group of Gallaudet students to see how

their deafness gave them “perfect” balance

in space. Was there a hope that NASA would

train a deaf person to become an astronaut?

A NASA spokesperson said the deaf were never

considered as astronauts even though their

balance was much better than hearing!

— a deaf kickboxer with an interesting background

Mary Whittaker, who is deaf, has a blackbelt in

kickboxing. Her background is interesting as she

is a minister in the Church of Scotland, taking

care of her deaf parishioners.

