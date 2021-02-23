Deafdigest » Mid-Week

2021/02/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 23, 2021

— screaming at a deaf group

Years ago, a hearing person saw a group
of deaf people in a room – and immediately
screamed:

CAN YOU HEAR ME?

A hearing person that witnessed this
screaming said she has been haunted
to this day by this lack of respect for
the deaf. 

 

— NASA never planned to train deaf astronauts

Way back in the late fifties, the NASA tested
a group of Gallaudet students to see how
their deafness gave them “perfect” balance
in space. Was there a hope that NASA would
train a deaf person to become an astronaut?
A NASA spokesperson said the deaf were never
considered as astronauts even though their
balance was much better than hearing!

 

— a deaf kickboxer with an interesting background

Mary Whittaker, who is deaf, has a blackbelt in
kickboxing. Her background is interesting as she
is a minister in the Church of Scotland, taking
care of her deaf parishioners.

 

