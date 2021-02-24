2021/02/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 24, 2021

— a parallel to a famous comment

In 2006, Jane K. Fernandes, after being ousted

as the the incoming president of Gallaudet

Univesity, made this comment that reached

front page headlines – I am not deaf enough.

Fifteen years later (yesterday), a parallel

comment came up – a disabled person said “I

am not disabled enough” after losing her

position with the disabled group!

— referee punishes a deaf wrestler

Paul Ruff, who is deaf, was wrestling in the Nebraska State

wrestling tournament championship finals. Just to play

it safe, Ruff’s coaches advised the referee of his deafness.

Did it help? No. Ruff could not understand the gestures

of the referee, who was wearing a mask. While the referee

gestured, Ruff misunderstood, and as a result was given

a penalty point for “not following” instructions.

It was a major factor in the hearing wrestler winning

the state championship. If it is any consolation,

the champion wrestler got a lot of criticism on

the social media for defeating a deaf wrestler

who could not understand these “masked” instructions.

Why didn’t the referee accommodate Ruff’s deafness?

We shall never know!

— breaking ADA laws or not breaking ADA laws

A hospital has come up with an idea to communicate

with deaf patients. No interpreters. No VRI. Just

digital flashcards that asks deaf patients questions

about their medical issues. These flashcards work

with phone, tablet or computer. ADA? The hospital

is not worried as it is in Ireland!

