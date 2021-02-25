2021/02/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 25, 2021

— Gallaudet becomes a leader in local Covid-19 testing

Gallaudet is establishing a new lab site on campus

to test Covid-19 samples, not just from people

at Gallaudet but also of Marymount University,

American University and Catholic University PLUS

public schools in Baltimore! Quite a huge honor

for Gallaudet to serve as a leader in the fight

against Covid-19.

— an apology and rematch requested

Yesterday’s DeafDigest ran a story of a deaf

wrestler in Nebraska high school state

championship finals – who lost because the

referee would not clearly communicate with

him, which cost him an all-important point.

The family has demanded an apology from

Nebraska State High School Athletic

Association plus a championship rematch

with the hearing winner. DeafDigest

hates to say it but a rematch more likely

is not going to happen. Referees decisions

are always final in all sports even when

they have made apologies for their own wrong

decisions!

— a fake-blind actor

There was a TV re-run on “In the Heat of the

Night” in which a fully-sighted actor became

blind because of violence. For the remainder

of the program, his eyes were blindfolded,

and he struggled while moving around. Should

we call it a “fake-blind” actor even when he

previously was a sighted person per the script?

Always such issues with fake-deaf actors

playing deaf roles.

