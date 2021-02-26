2021/02/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 26, 2021

— can remember or can’t remember during emergency

The apartment manager knows a deaf tenant. Yet when

there is an emergency that requires residents to

vacate the premises, would that apartment manager

remember that deaf tenant?

— an old crime TV movie

In an old TV movie, a criminal was arrested and

the police said he was deaf and dumb. Years ago

deaf people were often called as deaf and dumb.

While it was a common phrase, it is never that

acceptable! Dummy Hoy, the baseball legend?

Well, this is a debate good for another time!

— comparing deaf waiter with a hearing waiter

a restaurant critic, that was served by a deaf

waiter, said they perform much better, taking

orders and serving orders and handling menu

specials and menu problems as compared to hearing

waiters! It is not a surprise.

