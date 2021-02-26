2021/02/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 26, 2021
— can remember or can’t remember during emergency
The apartment manager knows a deaf tenant. Yet when
there is an emergency that requires residents to
vacate the premises, would that apartment manager
remember that deaf tenant?
— an old crime TV movie
In an old TV movie, a criminal was arrested and
the police said he was deaf and dumb. Years ago
deaf people were often called as deaf and dumb.
While it was a common phrase, it is never that
acceptable! Dummy Hoy, the baseball legend?
Well, this is a debate good for another time!
— comparing deaf waiter with a hearing waiter
a restaurant critic, that was served by a deaf
waiter, said they perform much better, taking
orders and serving orders and handling menu
specials and menu problems as compared to hearing
waiters! It is not a surprise.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
02/21/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/