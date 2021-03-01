2021/03/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 1, 2021

— deaf member of SWAT team

Could a deaf person serve with a SWAT

team? Hard to believe, but a newspaper

story (not in USA) said that a SWAT

team has a deaf member. Are newspaper

stories always well-written and accurate?

Not always that so!

— a careless tweet posting

A tweet said deaf people invented closed

captioning. Wish it was true, but it

is not true. The first closed captions

came up when a team of hearing engineers

at ABC and the National Bureau of Standards

worked together to come up with it. The

year was 1972 but the deaf people had to

wait 8 years before closed captions

became available to them.

— police teaching police to deal with the deaf

Karran Larson, not deaf, has been appointed by

Great Barrington Police Department (MA) to

train officers on how to best work with the deaf

during emergencies and other critical issues.

Just hope it all works out. In the heat of action,

police officers often forget what they have learned!

