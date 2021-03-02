2021/03/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 2, 2021

— deaf on one side; hearing on one side

In cramped workplaces, many deaf employees work opposite

hearing employees, with just a counter or desk or a

wall separating them. Hearing people can communicate with

other hearing people via voice. Deaf people can’t. If

a hearing person cannot reach over to call attention

to a deaf person, then it is a serious communications

challenge. Just tossing a paper clip or a crumpled

piece of paper won’t do in these days.

— a comment by a medical student that works with the deaf

A 4th year medical student at University of Minnesota

works with deaf patients. She said that some are pushed

into cochlear implants or being “forced” to mingle with

the hearing despite their discomfort. She is correct.

— another Zoom tweak

Zoom is not perfect. Hearing users tweak it.

Deaf people tweak it, first with captions

and now this – the ASL that they use.

