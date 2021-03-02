2021/03/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 2, 2021
— deaf on one side; hearing on one side
In cramped workplaces, many deaf employees work opposite
hearing employees, with just a counter or desk or a
wall separating them. Hearing people can communicate with
other hearing people via voice. Deaf people can’t. If
a hearing person cannot reach over to call attention
to a deaf person, then it is a serious communications
challenge. Just tossing a paper clip or a crumpled
piece of paper won’t do in these days.
— a comment by a medical student that works with the deaf
A 4th year medical student at University of Minnesota
works with deaf patients. She said that some are pushed
into cochlear implants or being “forced” to mingle with
the hearing despite their discomfort. She is correct.
— another Zoom tweak
Zoom is not perfect. Hearing users tweak it.
Deaf people tweak it, first with captions
and now this – the ASL that they use.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
02/28/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/