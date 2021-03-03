2021/03/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 3, 2021

— McDonald’s or 7-Eleven

If a deaf individual has money, should he invest it in

a McDonald’s franchise or a 7-Eleven franchise?

A McDonald’s franchise may require an upfront money

of over 2 million dollars. 7-Eleven is much cheaper

– $150,000 upfront money plus least $150,000 net

worth. Money may not be the problem (if the

deaf person has it); biggest problem is attitude.

McDonald’s once refused a deaf applicant, which

led to a lawsuit. DeafDigest does not know if

a deaf person approached 7-Eleven management

about buying a franchise and was turned down?

— can hear but is considered deaf

There was a story of a person that can hear

but ears and brain “don’t” work together.

For that reason, that person is considered

deaf. There have been different cases of

“hearing” people considered deaf because

of issues – cannot hear high frequency

sounds; up and down deafness just like

an elevator ride; cannot hear in a crowded

room but one on one is fine, and so on.

— unusual comment about deafness

We always see this phrase, that we hate –

turning a deaf ear. Could this be part

of an unusual comment re deafness?

A newspaper story said:

Don’t turn a deaf ear to ‘deafness’

Rather unusual a comment, says

DeafDigest!

