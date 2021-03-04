2021/03/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 4, 2021

— a finance company makes surprising comment about deaf drivers

Bankrate is a finance company that advises clients on

their financial needs. With respect to deaf drivers,

in one part of their recent article said that deaf

drivers can drive safely, pointing out to our

deaf truck drivers as an example. Yet, in another

part of that same article, it said that deaf drivers

may face distractions as opposed to hearing drivers!

Are we safe drivers or are we getting distracted while

driving? DeafDigest always said that Deaf Drivers

are Safe Drivers, trusting eyes more than hearing

trust their ears!

— The Economist says Tech Sector ignores the deaf

The Economist is the magazine that professionals in

world of finance, business and economics, read. The

article today said that Alexa, Siri and others

have not accommodated the deaf – and as a result

they are racing against each other to catch up

to win praises from the Deaf Community!

— deaf GrabFood driver’s nightmare

A deaf Grabfood driver was bringing food to a customer,

but needed help with directions to her home. He was

trying to chat with her on the app, but it was turned

off. He eventually got the directions and delivered

food but with a very bad tip in return. She, however,

felt very guilty about giving the deaf driver a bad tip.

She then reached out to him and rewarded him with a very

generous second tip!

