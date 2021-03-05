2021/03/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 5, 2021
— earliest surviving photograph of a deaf person
The earliest photograph took place in 1826.
Some of the earliest photographs were of
some famous people – such as President John
Quincy Adams, outlaw Billy the Kid and some
others. The earliest known photograph of
a deaf person is at:
https://definition.org/historical-figure-photographs/19/
— promising a 97 percent return on investment
Investments normally yield returns in low percentages.
One such investment promised a 97 percent return if
certain conditions were met. Sounds too good to be true?
Yes, and in that case it is a scam. Roger Nils-Jonas
Karlsson may be sentenced to many years in prison and
may be fined nearly a million dollars for the scam
he targeted against some members of the Deaf Community.
It was part of a plea deal he made with the federal
authorities.
— fake-deaf actors OK with some deaf fans
There are deaf people that hate fake-deaf
actors, demanding deaf actors for deaf
roles. DeafDigest editor does not like
fake-deaf actors. Anyway, what is
disappointing is that fake-deaf actors
are OK with some other deaf fans!
