2021/03/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 5, 2021

— earliest surviving photograph of a deaf person

The earliest photograph took place in 1826.

Some of the earliest photographs were of

some famous people – such as President John

Quincy Adams, outlaw Billy the Kid and some

others. The earliest known photograph of

a deaf person is at:

https://definition.org/historical-figure-photographs/19/

— promising a 97 percent return on investment

Investments normally yield returns in low percentages.

One such investment promised a 97 percent return if

certain conditions were met. Sounds too good to be true?

Yes, and in that case it is a scam. Roger Nils-Jonas

Karlsson may be sentenced to many years in prison and

may be fined nearly a million dollars for the scam

he targeted against some members of the Deaf Community.

It was part of a plea deal he made with the federal

authorities.

— fake-deaf actors OK with some deaf fans

There are deaf people that hate fake-deaf

actors, demanding deaf actors for deaf

roles. DeafDigest editor does not like

fake-deaf actors. Anyway, what is

disappointing is that fake-deaf actors

are OK with some other deaf fans!

