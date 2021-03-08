2021/03/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 8, 2021
— public made unaware of these deaf-owned businesses
We have many deaf-owned, deaf-run businesses. And while
they sell products and services to the hearing people,
they sort of hide their deafness from the public.
It is for a good reason – there are always still hearing
people that do not believe deaf can operate businesses.
Hearing employees deal with the hearing public, not the
deaf owners themselves. It is better to use hearing
employees than to have hearing customers walk out and
lose business that way!
— The Hearing Space
We have Deaf House (Space), originated by Bernard Brown, who is
deaf and is a retired home improvement business owner.
We also have Hearing Space. An activist described it as:
We operate in a society, and workplaces, designed for people who hear
— helping Zoom help the deaf
Deaf people are not 100 percent happy with ASL
in Zoom. Deaf people are also not 100 percent
happy with captions in Zoom. What next? There
is a new App called Scribe. It is supposed
to take notes of Zoom discussions, and is
supposed to benefit the deaf? Will it?
DeafDigest hopes so.
