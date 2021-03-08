2021/03/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 8, 2021

— public made unaware of these deaf-owned businesses

We have many deaf-owned, deaf-run businesses. And while

they sell products and services to the hearing people,

they sort of hide their deafness from the public.

It is for a good reason – there are always still hearing

people that do not believe deaf can operate businesses.

Hearing employees deal with the hearing public, not the

deaf owners themselves. It is better to use hearing

employees than to have hearing customers walk out and

lose business that way!

— The Hearing Space

We have Deaf House (Space), originated by Bernard Brown, who is

deaf and is a retired home improvement business owner.

We also have Hearing Space. An activist described it as:

We operate in a society, and workplaces, designed for people who hear

— helping Zoom help the deaf

Deaf people are not 100 percent happy with ASL

in Zoom. Deaf people are also not 100 percent

happy with captions in Zoom. What next? There

is a new App called Scribe. It is supposed

to take notes of Zoom discussions, and is

supposed to benefit the deaf? Will it?

DeafDigest hopes so.

