2021/03/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 9, 2021

— a stranger in a room

There is a reason why many people in the legal

profession are uncomfortable with the deaf

serving as jurors. It has nothing to do with

the jurors’ deafness, but of interpreters in

the jurors’ rooms. They consider interpreters

as unwanted strangers. They are still strangers

even if they are always neutral. Fortunately,

over the years it has become less of an

issue.

— a common complaint with deaf-owned storefront businesses

A common complaint with deaf owners of storefront businesses

is that their deaf friends wish to visit and hang out

without buying anything. Some of them consider the

storefronts their “clubhouses” and in some cases it has

caused anger and rift between them.

— a deaf woman and her wedding dress designs

Angelina Colarusso, who is deaf, owns her wedding

dress design business. The pandemic has hit her

business hard, especially with these face masks.

Doing something about it, she has asked her son

to work with her on a see-through Covid mask

design – that would not steam up! It took quite

some time and many experimental designs before

they came up with one that satisfied her.

She plans to reopen her store, wearing the

see-through to greet her wedding dress customers.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

03/07/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/