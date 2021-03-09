2021/03/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 9, 2021
— a stranger in a room
There is a reason why many people in the legal
profession are uncomfortable with the deaf
serving as jurors. It has nothing to do with
the jurors’ deafness, but of interpreters in
the jurors’ rooms. They consider interpreters
as unwanted strangers. They are still strangers
even if they are always neutral. Fortunately,
over the years it has become less of an
issue.
— a common complaint with deaf-owned storefront businesses
A common complaint with deaf owners of storefront businesses
is that their deaf friends wish to visit and hang out
without buying anything. Some of them consider the
storefronts their “clubhouses” and in some cases it has
caused anger and rift between them.
— a deaf woman and her wedding dress designs
Angelina Colarusso, who is deaf, owns her wedding
dress design business. The pandemic has hit her
business hard, especially with these face masks.
Doing something about it, she has asked her son
to work with her on a see-through Covid mask
design – that would not steam up! It took quite
some time and many experimental designs before
they came up with one that satisfied her.
She plans to reopen her store, wearing the
see-through to greet her wedding dress customers.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
03/07/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/