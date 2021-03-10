2021/03/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 10, 2021
— a bad Hollywood attitude of years way back
It was a very bad Hollywood attitude of years
way back that if a new movie featured deaf
actors, it automatically was labelled as
a bad story! Not any more, but still Hollywood
continues to cast fake-deaf actors in some
movies!
— doing something about pandemic boredom
A great newspaper story came up today about Tom Christian,
who is deaf. During the lockdown he decided to track
down his biological parents. He was adopted at birth
and grew up attending Arizona School for the Deaf
and Blind. He is currently employed by a school
district in Worthington, Minnesota, working with
special education students. It was not an easy
task since Arizona is a sealed-records state,
but one way or other he succeeded in locating
his ancestral family and they are now busy
getting to know each other better!
— NASDAQ snubs deaf and disabled
NASDAQ is a stock exchange, second only to the
New York Stock Exchange when it comes to daily
trading volume. The NASDAQ recently proposed that
its’ board get more diverse – but their idea
of diversity does not include deaf and disabled
board members. NASDAQ forgets one thing – there
are many deaf people that buy and sell stocks
on this exchange. So disappointing.
