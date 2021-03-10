2021/03/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 10, 2021

— a bad Hollywood attitude of years way back

It was a very bad Hollywood attitude of years

way back that if a new movie featured deaf

actors, it automatically was labelled as

a bad story! Not any more, but still Hollywood

continues to cast fake-deaf actors in some

movies!

— doing something about pandemic boredom

A great newspaper story came up today about Tom Christian,

who is deaf. During the lockdown he decided to track

down his biological parents. He was adopted at birth

and grew up attending Arizona School for the Deaf

and Blind. He is currently employed by a school

district in Worthington, Minnesota, working with

special education students. It was not an easy

task since Arizona is a sealed-records state,

but one way or other he succeeded in locating

his ancestral family and they are now busy

getting to know each other better!

— NASDAQ snubs deaf and disabled

NASDAQ is a stock exchange, second only to the

New York Stock Exchange when it comes to daily

trading volume. The NASDAQ recently proposed that

its’ board get more diverse – but their idea

of diversity does not include deaf and disabled

board members. NASDAQ forgets one thing – there

are many deaf people that buy and sell stocks

on this exchange. So disappointing.

