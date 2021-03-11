2021/03/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 11, 2021
— Deaf Bath and Body products
The Grammy is coming up soon. During this
event, gift bags are being handed out. One
of the gifts in the bag is handmade bath
and body products, made by Christi Leonardi.
She is deaf.
— Coda replaces an interpreter
An incident took place at a Covid-19 vaccination
site. A deaf husband/wife duo showed up to take
these shots. The staff offered them a VRI screen
to help with communications. Two things went
wrong – the interpreter couldn’t understand their
sign language – and secondly, the VRI was
disconnected. The staff “agreed” to allow the Coda
daughter to step in as the family interpreter. Whew!
— fighting for the right to vote
Years ago, women were not allowed to vote. Discrimination?
Yes, but it was the way of life in these early American
days. Angry women fought for the right to vote, and
won. What about deaf women? They demanded equal rights
alongside with these hearing women. Two of these
most prominent deaf American women joined in and
pushed hard for voting rights – astronomer Annie
Jump Cannon and writer Laura Redden Searing.
DeafDigest believes there were other deaf women
that we do not know about because history has
forgotten them.
