2021/03/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 11, 2021

— Deaf Bath and Body products

The Grammy is coming up soon. During this

event, gift bags are being handed out. One

of the gifts in the bag is handmade bath

and body products, made by Christi Leonardi.

She is deaf.

— Coda replaces an interpreter

An incident took place at a Covid-19 vaccination

site. A deaf husband/wife duo showed up to take

these shots. The staff offered them a VRI screen

to help with communications. Two things went

wrong – the interpreter couldn’t understand their

sign language – and secondly, the VRI was

disconnected. The staff “agreed” to allow the Coda

daughter to step in as the family interpreter. Whew!

— fighting for the right to vote

Years ago, women were not allowed to vote. Discrimination?

Yes, but it was the way of life in these early American

days. Angry women fought for the right to vote, and

won. What about deaf women? They demanded equal rights

alongside with these hearing women. Two of these

most prominent deaf American women joined in and

pushed hard for voting rights – astronomer Annie

Jump Cannon and writer Laura Redden Searing.

DeafDigest believes there were other deaf women

that we do not know about because history has

forgotten them.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

03/07/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/