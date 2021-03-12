2021/03/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 12, 2021

— jobs for ASL course graduates

Not every ASL graduate become interpreters.

A newspaper story listed these jobs for

ASL graduates:

Government

Recreation

Audiology

Acting

Education

Social Work

Psychology

ASL Instruction

Yes, there are still other jobs.

— Doctors become strangers to deaf patients

After an operation, the deaf patient told her

surgeon:

You examined me before the operation; you operated

on me; and had post-operation discussions with me.

Yet I don’t know what you look like because of your

mask!

That comment hit the doctor very hard.

— 16-year old girl not aware of her deafness

A 16-year old girl grew up struggling for words

and sounds, never realizing she was deaf. Even

when she was given many hearing tests over the

years, the assumption was that she had a cold

or had some kind of illness. It wasn’t until

she was 16 when the latest hearing test

confirmed her deafness. Hard to believe!

