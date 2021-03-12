2021/03/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 12, 2021
— jobs for ASL course graduates
Not every ASL graduate become interpreters.
A newspaper story listed these jobs for
ASL graduates:
Government
Recreation
Audiology
Acting
Education
Social Work
Psychology
ASL Instruction
Yes, there are still other jobs.
— Doctors become strangers to deaf patients
After an operation, the deaf patient told her
surgeon:
You examined me before the operation; you operated
on me; and had post-operation discussions with me.
Yet I don’t know what you look like because of your
mask!
That comment hit the doctor very hard.
— 16-year old girl not aware of her deafness
A 16-year old girl grew up struggling for words
and sounds, never realizing she was deaf. Even
when she was given many hearing tests over the
years, the assumption was that she had a cold
or had some kind of illness. It wasn’t until
she was 16 when the latest hearing test
confirmed her deafness. Hard to believe!
