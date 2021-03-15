2021/03/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 15, 2021

— doctor that said being deaf is not stupid

In a newspaper story, the doctor said, after

taking care of a deaf patient:

Deaf patient is not stupid

DeafDigest wonders why did it take the doctor

so many years of medical practice to realize

deaf people are not stupid people?

— a popular but lawless media

TikTok is a wildly popular media. It is also the

most lawless media ever! No rules on captions

not even by TikTok management. Throw ADA at

TikTok?

— Pandemic long distance voice calls

During the pandemic, many hearing people make

long distance calls with people they have

not chatted in many years. Not that always

so easy for the deaf because of these media

communication issues!

