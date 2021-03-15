2021/03/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 15, 2021
— doctor that said being deaf is not stupid
In a newspaper story, the doctor said, after
taking care of a deaf patient:
Deaf patient is not stupid
DeafDigest wonders why did it take the doctor
so many years of medical practice to realize
deaf people are not stupid people?
— a popular but lawless media
TikTok is a wildly popular media. It is also the
most lawless media ever! No rules on captions
not even by TikTok management. Throw ADA at
TikTok?
— Pandemic long distance voice calls
During the pandemic, many hearing people make
long distance calls with people they have
not chatted in many years. Not that always
so easy for the deaf because of these media
communication issues!
