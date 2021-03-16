2021/03/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 16, 2021
— interviewers’ tricks discriminate against deaf
Some hearing employers use tricks (scanning software
and body-language formulas) on hearing applicants.
Critics are saying that such tricks discriminate
against deaf appicants because hearing body language
may not be the same as deaf body language! Hearing
people know what hearing body language is; they
may not always know what deaf body language is.
— Pennsylvania’s mental health law
There is a law in Pennsylvania that during deaf
incidents with the police, the deaf can tell
the police they do not need mental health
assistance. Advocates worry that these deaf
rights may lead to worse incidents with
the police.
— Deaf people hate such questions
#1. Can you read my lips?
Answer: if deaf can’t read lips how could they
understand the question?
#2. How do you communicate with others at work?
Answer: if hearing people can’t read and write,
how can they pass notes with the deaf?
#3. Can you do the job working under the supervisor?
Answer: if deaf people have training for the job
they were trained to do so, then is there a
reason they cannot do the job?
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
03/14/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/