2021/03/16

— interviewers’ tricks discriminate against deaf

Some hearing employers use tricks (scanning software

and body-language formulas) on hearing applicants.

Critics are saying that such tricks discriminate

against deaf appicants because hearing body language

may not be the same as deaf body language! Hearing

people know what hearing body language is; they

may not always know what deaf body language is.

— Pennsylvania’s mental health law

There is a law in Pennsylvania that during deaf

incidents with the police, the deaf can tell

the police they do not need mental health

assistance. Advocates worry that these deaf

rights may lead to worse incidents with

the police.

— Deaf people hate such questions

#1. Can you read my lips?

Answer: if deaf can’t read lips how could they

understand the question?

#2. How do you communicate with others at work?

Answer: if hearing people can’t read and write,

how can they pass notes with the deaf?

#3. Can you do the job working under the supervisor?

Answer: if deaf people have training for the job

they were trained to do so, then is there a

reason they cannot do the job?

